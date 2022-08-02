SonoCoin (SONO) Price Hits $0.0050

SonoCoin (SONO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $141,286.51 and $11.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 61.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.
SonoCoin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.