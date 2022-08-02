Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Sells $3,867,576.78 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SAH stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 732,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

