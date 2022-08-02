SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.95 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SWI stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. SolarWinds has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $22.91.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $2,329,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.