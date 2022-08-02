SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

