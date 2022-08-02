Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 11,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,301. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

