Societe Generale Downgrades Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) to Hold

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance
Shares of GBLBY opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.57.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
