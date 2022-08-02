Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

DNAD opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

