Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Lifted by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 792.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 147,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,963. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.