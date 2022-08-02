Smartshare (SSP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,068.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $120,664.12 and approximately $4,068.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00061973 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

