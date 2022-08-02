Smart Sand (SND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $8,116,829.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $70,633.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $8,116,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200,204 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,642,712 shares of company stock worth $8,419,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

