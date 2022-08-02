Skrumble Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,444.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $454,891.54 and $33,444.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

SKM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

