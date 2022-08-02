Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Down 2.5%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.05. Approximately 149,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 193,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.47. The company has a market cap of C$491.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14.

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

