SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

SITE opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,574,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

