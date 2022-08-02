Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Sisecam Resources Price Performance

Shares of SIRE stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 55,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $447.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.63. Sisecam Resources has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.