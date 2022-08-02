Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.40), RTT News reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.77 EPS.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Earnings History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

