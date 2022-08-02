Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,775. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

