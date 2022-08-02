Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,775. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

