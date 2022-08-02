Signature Chain (SIGN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,760.00

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $322,788.47 and approximately $1,760.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

