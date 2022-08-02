Signata Market Capitalization Hits $2.86 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Signata has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $3,395.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,205.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00128896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

