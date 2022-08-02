SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.80. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

