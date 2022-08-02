Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.91.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.