Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Drops By 17.6%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 227,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $915.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

