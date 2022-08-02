Short Interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Rises By 46.8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,180,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 23,290,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 129,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. Piper Sandler cut shares of Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.