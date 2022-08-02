Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Increases By 22.9%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 16,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.