Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Increases By 56.2%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Price Performance
SCPAF stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.
About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (SCPAF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.