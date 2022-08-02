Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Declines By 24.1%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 661,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 181,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 168,994 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 327,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

