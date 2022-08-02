Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Declines By 35.1%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sentage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. 51,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Sentage has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

