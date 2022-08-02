Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Drops By 28.3%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Saga Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

SGA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

