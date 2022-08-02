Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Declines By 24.3%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ROHM Stock Performance

ROHCY traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 5,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ROHM has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.22.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

See Also

