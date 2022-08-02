Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Rises By 34.1%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Ricoh Price Performance

Shares of RICOY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

