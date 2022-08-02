Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Grows By 30.5%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

UTG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. 166,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,035. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

