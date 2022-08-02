Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Declines By 30.8%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAQCW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Provident Acquisition by 276.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Acquisition by 94.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Monday. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,259. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Provident Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

