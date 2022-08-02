Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Expands By 29.1%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 52,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,774,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $11,519,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,850,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,062,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.