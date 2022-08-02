Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Decreases By 33.8%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE PMF opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
