Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Decreases By 33.8%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PMF opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 545,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 228.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 361,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 251,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

