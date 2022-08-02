Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Declines By 35.2%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NuZee Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUZE stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

