Short Interest in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Declines By 18.8%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 81,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $401,351 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.