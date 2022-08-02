Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Decreases By 33.7%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 109,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

