Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Decreases By 33.7%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 109,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.24.
About MingZhu Logistics
