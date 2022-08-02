Short Interest in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Decreases By 27.8%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEKA. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

MEKA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 20,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.