Short Interest in MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Drops By 27.3%

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 494,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock remained flat at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

