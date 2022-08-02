Short Interest in MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Drops By 27.3%

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 494,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock remained flat at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $37.25.
About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
