Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Drops By 29.0%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNDJF traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.29. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.31. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of 1.43 and a 12-month high of 3.03.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

