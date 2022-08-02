Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Increases By 41.5%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 695.0 days.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NSKFF remained flat at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $45.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

