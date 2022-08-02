Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Expands By 49.5%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.