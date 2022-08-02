Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Expands By 49.5%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
