Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Decreases By 28.0%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

iHuman Price Performance

IH stock remained flat at $2.35 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.50. iHuman has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

Featured Stories

