Short Interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expands By 39.6%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.29. 2,160,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

