Short Interest in Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Decreases By 19.8%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 759,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of HLOSF stock remained flat at 14.55 on Tuesday. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of 14.55 and a 52-week high of 14.65.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

