Short Interest in Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Decreases By 19.8%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 759,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of HLOSF stock remained flat at 14.55 on Tuesday. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of 14.55 and a 52-week high of 14.65.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
