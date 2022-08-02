Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Declines By 21.2%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.71. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 218,832 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 61.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 898,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 292,042 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 62.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 801,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 308,057 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.