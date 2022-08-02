Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Decreases By 35.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,989,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 3,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 497.4 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:GBOOF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.