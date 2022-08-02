Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Decreases By 35.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,989,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 3,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 497.4 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:GBOOF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
