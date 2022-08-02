Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Declines By 19.9%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 740,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,929.0 days.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 670 ($8.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.00.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

