Short Interest in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Expands By 47.1%

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

G Squared Ascend II Price Performance

NYSE:GSQB opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. G Squared Ascend II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSQB. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000.

G Squared Ascend II Company Profile

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

