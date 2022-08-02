Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Drops By 32.3%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FRD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 23,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,923. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
