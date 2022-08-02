Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Drops By 20.7%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 137,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,093. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

