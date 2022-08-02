Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Drops By 20.7%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 137,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,093. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
